Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $53,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

