Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

