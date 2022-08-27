Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

