Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.17 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

