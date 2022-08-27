Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 68,718 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

DocuSign Stock Down 6.3 %

DocuSign stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

