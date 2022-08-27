Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.