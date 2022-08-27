Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.