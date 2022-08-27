Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.18 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

