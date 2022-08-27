Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,972 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,899,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $102.40 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

