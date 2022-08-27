Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.10 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

