BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

