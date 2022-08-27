Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $222.67 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.