The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.99, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

