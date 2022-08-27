Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 259,089 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 193,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,110,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

