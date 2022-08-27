Analyzing Olaplex (OLPX) & Its Rivals

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.96% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Olaplex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 935 971 23 2.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.77%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 35.28 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 35.87

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

