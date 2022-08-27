Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $353.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.31 and its 200-day moving average is $333.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

