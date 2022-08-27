Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 350,118 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,118 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

