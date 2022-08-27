DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

