Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

