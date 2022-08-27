Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $30,251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 1,758.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $10,348,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Down 0.1 %

Y stock opened at $841.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $836.23 and its 200 day moving average is $802.82. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

