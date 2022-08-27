Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock worth $258,998. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

