WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $493,000 Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.18. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

