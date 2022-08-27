10,163 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Acushnet stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

