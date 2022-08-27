GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 11,737 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 705,043 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,886.3% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 635,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 603,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after purchasing an additional 448,708 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

