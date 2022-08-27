18,491 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 467,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Radian Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE RDN opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

