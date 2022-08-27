GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

