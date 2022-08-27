Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

