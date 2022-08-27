11,166 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Copart by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after buying an additional 630,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

