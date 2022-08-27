Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,079,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Concentrix by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,002,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

