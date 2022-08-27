InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 14,924 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.