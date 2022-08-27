Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

