Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

