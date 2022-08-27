Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 397.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 434,090 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $418,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

