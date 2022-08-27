Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $528,000 Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 449,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $36.24 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.