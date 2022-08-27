Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 5,802 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,949,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HWM opened at $36.66 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.