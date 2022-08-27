Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 10,255 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.