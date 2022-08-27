Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE L opened at $56.80 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

