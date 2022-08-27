Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,128 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.9 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

