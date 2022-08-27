Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Bankshares by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 296,875 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

