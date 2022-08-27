Valens Semiconductor (VLN) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -59.20% -14.82% 0.16%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -3.74 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 21.92

Valens Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1650 7659 16081 575 2.60

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 137.44%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor peers beat Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.