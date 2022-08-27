XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Head-To-Head Comparison

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and PyroGenesis Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $18.39 million 7.12 -$17.41 million N/A N/A PyroGenesis Canada $24.79 million 9.81 -$30.67 million ($0.18) -7.94

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PyroGenesis Canada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

15.5% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of XBiotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

XBiotech has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and PyroGenesis Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -242.26% -10.05% -9.81% PyroGenesis Canada -146.28% -92.77% -55.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XBiotech and PyroGenesis Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

XBiotech beats PyroGenesis Canada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

(Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PyroGenesis Canada

(Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. The company also provides plasma torches, including APT high-powered plasma torch for replacing fossil fuel burners. In addition, it offers plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. Further, the company provides engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Additionally, it offers installation, commissioning, and start-up services. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.