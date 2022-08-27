Reviewing Valaris (VAL) and The Competition

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Valaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

Valuation & Earnings

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.17%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Valaris and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 80.87 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.63

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

