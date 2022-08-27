Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.