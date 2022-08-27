Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

