Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 590.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 225,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

