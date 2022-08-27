JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $429,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

