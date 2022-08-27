Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 18,810 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $29,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

