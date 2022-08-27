Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 706,762 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 706,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.3 %

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -90.09%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.