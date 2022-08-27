Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 706,762 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 706,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,235,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne
In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.3 %
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.70.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -90.09%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
See Also
