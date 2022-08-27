Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,197 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 111,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,071,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.