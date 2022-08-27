Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $181.11.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,064,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

